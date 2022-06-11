Sidhu Moose Wala birth anniversary: Family shares childhood pictures in a heartfelt tribute, fans call him ‘legend’

Late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents and team have paid a heartfelt tribute on his birth anniversary. On Sidhu’s Instagram account, a video featuring his childhood memories has been shared with fans. The caption read, “Happy Birthday Sidhu Moose Wala.” (Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala's father says ‘I am ruined’ after son's death)

The video begins with an emotional moment shared between late Sidhu and his mother. It offers a timeline of his childhood days through several rare pictures. While one picture captures Sidhu and his parents during a birthday celebration, another one features him in a school uniform as he posed in front of a house.

Reacting to the memories of Sidhu, fans areshowering love upon him and his family in the comment section. A user wrote, “Happy birthday legend.” “Legends never die,” added another user. “Please support his family for justice,” commented someone else.

Earlier in the day, singer Gippy Garewal had shared throwback pictures with Sidhu. He urged artists to visit Sidhu’s parents and said, “Sidhu dreamed that the Punjabi industry should be at No 1. He said that our competition is not with each other but with international artists. But now everyone in the Punjabi industry is blaming each other.” He further added that everyone should stay united and appreciate each other instead of finding faults in one another while grieving the loss of the singer.

Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Sidhu's body had 19 bullet injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. According to reports, the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

The incident took place a day after the Punjab government lifted the security cover of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala. He was cremated at his native village in Mansa, in the presence of his family members and fans. His family organised an Antim Ardas ceremony (the last prayer) for the late singer on May 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON