Singer Kayan: There are a lot of females in charge in the music industry

Mumbai-based musician Ambika Nayak better known as Kayan says as a female musician in India, there are a lot of changes that need to be done.
Singer Kayan recently launched a new song DFWM (Don’t f**k with me).
Published on Apr 24, 2022 03:13 PM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

Mumbai-based musician Ambika Nayak better known as Kayan says as a female musician in India, she says she does face biases, prejudices.

“Absolutely, yes,” she says, while adding, “I’m lucky to come from a space where I do receive a lot of love and support from my friends and family so I feel pretty confident in what I do and what I’m saying. I think it’s important to keep doing you unabashedly.”

The cry for inclusion and diversity is increasing with every passing day, does she think that would find resonance also in the music industry when it comes to having more women?

“There are a lot of females in charge in the music industry; we just have to be more aware. My manager is a woman, I live with another female boss woman who runs her own management company too. I’m lucky to be surrounded by this kind of energy,” she says.

The singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artiste, recently launched a new song DFWM (Don’t f**k with me), which may would say is quite a bold title.

DFWM talks about a toxic relationship pattern and wanting to always have the upper hand in it. The title came about pretty organically, taken from the lyrics of the song. The message is pretty clear. I don’t encourage toxic relationship patterns at all but this song helped me talk about it just as a form of release. Again, the title of the song gets the message across pretty clearly,” she ends.

