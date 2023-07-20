Sudhir Yaduvanshi: I was harassed at a wedding event to sing their requested song

We often hear incidents of singers being manhandled at live shows and The Voice fame, Singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi has been a victim of the same. Recalling a bad experience from his performance at a recent wedding event, the artiste shares, “I was performing at a private show in Rajasthan, where I got a song request from a young man. I told him that I don’t remember the lyrics of this song, but I will try.” And Yaduvanshi went on enthralling the audiences for nearly two hours. Singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi talks about recent misbehaviour at a private event

“However, the set time period of the performance ended and I could not take a good look at the song (to memorise the lyrics), because there were other requests too and that offended the man,” adds the singer, who gave vocals to the song names Angare in the film Fouja.

He continues, “The man got extremely angry because of that and started misbehaving with me. In fact, he took out his gun to threaten me. He said, ‘Mera gaana gaaye bagair, mai neeche nahi utarne dunga aapko’. All my band members were scared.”

Yaduvanshi shares that in such private functions, there are no security or bouncers, unlike public and corporate shows. “So, to deal with him, I asked for 10 minutes and I tried to put the song together for him.” But it didn’t stop there. “I was harassed. Jab maine ek gaana gaaya, unhone bola dubaara gaao. When I sang again, unhone bola dubaara gaao. So, I was made to sing his request thrice to satisfy his ego,” the singer, who has been a part of singing-reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and Dil Hai Hindustani, Hunarbaaz and The Voice season 3, further adds.

“Aisi cheezon ko rokna possible nahi hai jitni bhi security karlo. Baaki ki audience should stop such things from happening. The next morning I complained to my client and described the guest who misbehaved. However, we couldn’t find the person and the client apologised, so we left,” Yaduvanshi says, adding, that it is not a new phenomenon and, “Singers are often subjected to disturbing phenomena during events, whether it’s a live show or a wedding party. We can’t blame everyone for this, but there are a few people who don’t understand the value of time.”