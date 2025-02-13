Singer UMI fires back at hate for engaging with BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie's ‘ship’ account

UMI is under fire after allegedly engaging with a fan account dedicated to BTS member Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK member Kim Jennie. The duo have long been linked romantically by fans, though their agencies have consistently denied the rumors. The tension arose when UMI posted a TikTok video lip-syncing to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s "Love Hangover." Notably, the singer has also collaborated with Taehyung in the past. BTS' V and UMI collaborative video(UMI official YouTube)

UMI responds to hate comment over V and Jennie's ‘ship’ account

“To assume that I know something, to assume that I’m clout-chasing, or that I’m trying to make something happen…it’s just an assumption, and it’s a storyline that you’re creating,” UMI clarified in another TikTok video after she was bombarded with accusations of clout chasing and fueling the dating rumours between two idols.

UMI emphasised that she has no intention of getting involved in any artist's personal life, and her video was solely meant to celebrate the song rather than to circulate misunderstandings. She continued, “that’s not what creativity is about and that’s not what mutual respect is about…Any type of hype that’s been created from this conversation is not because I created it, it’s because you’re circulating a misunderstanding.”

She signed off the video with, “Creating music and collaboration especially is not about drama starting, it’s not about division. It’s about sharing and appreciating each other’s art.”

Why is UMI receiving hate comments?

The controversy began when UMI the TikTok video featuring Jennie’s “Love Hangover.” While many fans praised her performance and even encouraged her to record a full cover, some viewers saw the video as a nod to the long-rumoured relationship between Jennie and BTS's V—a rumour that gained significant attention in 2023.

The situation escalated when UMI responded with a few happy emojis to a comment from a fan account dedicated to the duo, (the Ship account of Jennie and V) prompting accusations that she was clout-chasing by capitalising on the dating rumors. The backlash grew intense, leading UMI to address the issue in a follow-up TikTok video, with many BTS fans stepping in to support her against the mounting hate comments.