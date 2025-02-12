NewJeans' Hanni declines to sign ADOR's visa extension paperwork despite expiration: Report

NewJeans member Hanni has reportedly declined to sign paperwork that would secure her stay in South Korea after her visa expiration, amid an ongoing feud with K-pop agency ADOR. The move comes after the group rebranded themselves as NJZ, signaling their disassociation from HYBE and its subsidiary. NewJeans' Hanni(ADOR)

Hanni refuses to sign visa extension paper

According to K-media reports on February 11 (KST), Hanni, a popular female K-pop group member—who isn't a South Korean citizen but holds dual citizenship in Australia and Vietnam—has refused to sign the necessary documents ADOR sent her to extend her visa.

Also read: Who was Kim Rieul? K-pop hanbok designer for idols like BTS, Monsta X dead at 32

A TV Daily report, citing industry sources, noted that Hanni's E-6 visa already expired this month, meaning she can no longer engage in entertainment activities in Korea. The situation is further complicated by her group's ongoing legal dispute with ADOR, which has prevented her from signing with a new agency. “Since the exclusive contract lawsuit filed by Adore has not been concluded, she is in a situation where she cannot take on the risk of signing a contract with a new agency,” the report read.

In response to inquiries about Hanni's visa situation, ADOR stated, "We cannot confirm this information," but declined to provide additional comment. There’s growing speculation that Hanni's inability to engage in entertainment activities in South Korea might prompt the group to focus on promoting overseas.

Also read: Blake Lively says makers ‘resented’ her for taking ‘control of movies’ in resurfaced video

NewJeans' new identity

After ending their contract with ADOR in November last year, NewJeans has reinvented themselves as NJZ. The group is gearing up for a major comeback with a March concert in Hong Kong, where they will also debut a new single.

This rebranding comes as the group remains embroiled in a legal dispute with ADOR over the legitimacy of their contract termination—a battle that intensified after the agency filed a lawsuit in January following the group's press conference in November 2024 announcing their split.

With Hanni’s visa now expired, she faces potential legal challenges if she tries to sign with a new agency. Meanwhile, NJZ is set to make a fresh impression by having its members perform solo at an upcoming festival, marking what might be their first major public appearance since leaving ADOR.