Sundeep-Kanchhan: Competition is cut-throat, so one needs to up the game

ByDeep Saxena
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM IST

Singer, lyricist and composer couple Sundeep Gosswami and Kanchhan Srivas assert that music industry has evolved over the years and to survive here one needs to up the game. The duo has individually worked on films, on OTT and now are working together as a unit.

Sundeep Gosswami and Kanchhan Srivas

Gosswami has co-composed for films like Bhindi Baazaar Inc (2011), Blue Mountains (2017) and Phamous (2018). “There are several avenues for all but at the same time the competition is cut-throat too. Thanks to technology, singer-composers are working from any location and getting noticed. So, the game has become bigger, so we too are trying to come up as a package and then the jodis work well in the industry -- be it for cinema, Indie-music and live shows,” says Gosswami.

Kanchhan has sung for OTT series Raktanchal (2020) and title track of film Dhaage (2022). “I co-wrote the song Sab Adhura Hai (U-Turn) with Sundeep which he has sung and composed. I have also recently co-written Rishi Singh’s (winner of Indian Idol) debut single Nazar Lag Gayi which Sundeep composed. We both have also come up with a party anthem Ve Lae De Mainu which worked very well,” says Srivas .

Sundeep Gosswami and Kanchhan Srivas with Indian Idol winner Rishi Singh after recording his debut single.

Gosswami’s devotional song Kaal Ke Hain Mahakal (2018) has worked wonders for him and has garnered over 50 million hits and was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Dev Deepawali in Varanasi (2020).

“After participating in singi-ng reality show SaReGaMa my interest diverted towards composing along with Surya (Vishwarkama) we did a lot of work. We parted ways after Phamous and I went ahead with singing, especially devotional music. This space has worked well for me and for Kanchan as well as her song Kanha Kahan Ho garnered seven million hits,” he says.

The composer feels turning towards singing was a good move. “I started with singing but then got more into composing. After ...Mahakaal I got the confidence and labels also encouraged me to sing. Now, we are working together but as per the need we will surely work with other singers too. Like, we collaborated with Rishi and Kanchan too sang along with Dev Negi. So, we are trying to do our bit with full honesty and rest it’s up to the destiny,” he concludes. Both got married in 2021.

