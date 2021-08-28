Sonu Kakkar bats for reality shows: That is the only way new singers can get work

Singing reality shows have got a bit of a bad name recently, but singer Sonu Kakkar whose journey began in Mumbai with these shows, feels that it is rather unfair to slam them.

“I take them very positively and that’s because main khud ek reality show se aayi hoon. I value them and I am aware of the value they add to an artiste’s career. I will always support reality shows, no doubt about it,” she says.

Kakkar, who hails from Rishikesh, feels that these shows really help boost one’s career and helps a new artistes take that first step in the industry.

“Otherwise how else is a young singer from nowhere going to get the chance to come to the forefront? How else will you showcase your talent to people? When you participate in a reality show, you can showcase your talent to so many people, and get noticed. It is a great platform. So I don’t think that you can sit at home and get work. Reality shows are a big help,” Kakkar maintains.

The singer, who started her journey as a reality show participant, to now, a playback singer in Bollywood, says things would not have moved for her smoothly if she had not been part of the show.

“Help bahut hoti hai to take the first step. At least people listen to you.. I know how difficult it is to come from a small town and make a name for yourself. Without a platform it would not have been possible for me. Reality shows are the perfect platform to boost one’s career and the only way new singers can get work,” says Kakkar, who is now busy with her new music and the single will be out soon.