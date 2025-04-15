Sony Music files petition against Myntra over ‘multiple’ copyright violations, demands 5 crore in damages

Sony Music has filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court against online shopping brand Myntra over copyright infringement claims. The petition mention multiple cases of infringement and Sony has demanded ₹5 crore in damages. The complaint details unauthorized use of various sound recordings on Myntra's platform despite a cease and desist notice.

The petition read, "The Plaintiff states that the Defendant has illegally and unauthorizedly used, broadcasted, communicated to the public, and exploited various sound recordings owned by the Plaintiff on the Defendant's e-commerce platform "Myntra - Fashion Shopping App" and website."

Sony vs Myntra: What is the case?

Sony says that they issued a cease and desist notice to Myntra to remove the content but the continued the unauthorized use of their works despite it. As a result, Sony is demanding ₹5 crore for the losses.

“In the month of February 2025, it came to the knowledge of the Plaintiff that the Defendant has been illegally and unauthorizedly using and exploiting the sound recordings owned by the Plaintiff and also synchronizing the same or permitting the same to be synchronized with the videos for the purposes of advertising their products, campaigning / promoting their brand and for their own commercial benefit and profit on their App and website. The use, synchronization, making cinematograph films, exploitation, communication to the public, etc. of the Copyrighted Works of the Plaintiff by the Defendant without any license or consent/authorization from the Plaintiff whatsoever, is an infringement of the Plaintiff’s copyright,” the petition read.

Which songs are on the list?

The songs mentioned on the petition include Ishq Di Baajiyan from Soorma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Gal Mitthi Mitthi from Aisha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Behke Behke from Aisha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Zaroor from Zaroor and 17 others.

HT has reached out to Myntra for comment.