Spotify Wrapped 2023: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, BLACKPINK and other K-pop stars dominate charts

With 2023 almost coming to an end, the highly-awaited Spotify Wrapped results for the year are out now. On Wednesday, November 29, the music streaming giant unveiled the artists who reigned charts this year. While Taylor Swift dominated the Wrapped list as the Global Top Artist, BTS member Jungkook followed closely. The 26-year-old South Korean star secured a spot on Top 10 Songs Globally with his recent track Seven (ft. Latto) from his solo debut album GOLDEN.

Jungkook, Jimin, BLACKPINK reign across charts

BTS and BLACKPINK dominated Spotify Wrapped List

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many K-pop solo and group acts reigned across various charts. Fan-favourite BLACKPINK earned the title for Most Streamed Girl Group of the Year. Meanwhile, BTS emerged as the Most Streamed Group on Spotify in 2023. The iconic K-pop group and its members dominated various charts. BTS member Jimin was the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify in South Korea. Jungkook, in particular, raked in huge success on the platform as he emerged as the Most Streamed Artist in Thailand. Following his major win, Jungkook took to social media to thank his fans a.k.a ARMYS.

Fans congratulate K-pop artists for dominating global charts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the Spotify Wrapped results were announced, K-pop fans flocked to social media to congratulate the artists. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I speak for everyone when I say that ‘Seven’ is an absolutely phenomenal song with amazing production and incredible vocals so this is very well deserved.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One more fan wrote, “Congrats #BLACKPINK is crowned as the most-streamed female group of 2023 doing so for 5 years in a row! #SpotifyWrapped.” Another fan wrote, “As the voice of kpop I speak for everyone when I say that BLACKPINK have some incredible songs such as ‘As if it’s Your Last’ and ‘Playing with Fire’ so this is very well deserved.” Yet another said, “Congrats to #JIMIN for being the most streamed artist on Spotify South Korea in 2023!”