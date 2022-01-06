Sushmita Sen and Pakistani singer Danyal Zafar's warm exchange after she plays his song on repeat. See here

Sushmita Sen recently shared a video from when she went for a drive in Mumbai with her younger daughter Alisah. The video is set to the song Udh Chaliye by Pakistani singer-actor Danyal Zafar, who is Ali Zafar’s brother. The video shows Sushmita and Alisah ‘vibing’ to the song as they enjoy a view of the city from the car’s sunroof.

Giving a shout-out to Danyal Zafar, Sushmita revealed in the caption that the song was played on loop during the car ride: “The dancing lights, #sealink looked so festive and beautiful! The breeze, the drive, the open skies and Alisah’s favourite song on repeat! Thank you @rohit_bhatkar for introducing us to this song! #itsavibe Song: Udh Chaliye by @danyalzee I love you guys!”

The singer himself took notice of Sushmita’s video and responded with a heartfelt comment on her post: “Omg! What! No way! Couldn’t be happier knowing y’all are vibin’ to the track and it made its way to add to such a beautiful experience y’all seem to be having! The drive, the breeze and the open skies! This was exactly what I dreamt for the track to do and you’ve made that dream come true! Thank you so much! Honoured beyond what words can express!”

This made way for a response from the former beauty queen: “The man himself! What a beautiful message, forever cherished jaan meri! Your voice… this song… and it’s all heart vibe! What a blessing to have the power to connect people and their dreams beyond geography! MashaAllah. Stay wonderful!”

Sushmita recently announced her break-up from Rohman Shawl. The second season of her web show Aarya 2 released earlier this month. Sushmita had made her comeback into acting with the first season of the show, released in 2020. The Hindustan Times review of Aarya 2 read: “Aarya's season two tests your patience in more ways than one. From the shoddy performances by the supporting cast to conveniently changing moralities, a lot of things weigh down this crime drama. However, there are some good things to be found here, such as how Sushmita Sen is still the perfect fit as the urban mum with a ton of troubles.”

