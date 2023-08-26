Switchfoot's 'Beautiful Letdown' makes it way back to the spotlight receiving a rocking tribute from the Jonas Brothers

In an exclusive edition of Switchfoot's pivotal 2003 album "The Beautiful Letdown," the Jonas Brothers, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have unveiled their own rendition of the album's standout title track. The Jonas Brothers showcase their version of Switchfoot's 2003 release 'Beautiful Letdown' in their new album tribute. The new album will consist of 25 tracks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)

Produced by John Fields, "The Beautiful Letdown" by The Jonas Brothers made its release on Friday, August 25th.

The reprised track showcases the three brothers skillfully replicating Switchfoot's original alt-rock recording, known for its slow-burning quality.

The rendition includes a very detailed string arrangement and captivating call-and-response vocal interactions. This track signifies the third cover version crafted by a guest artist that has been unveiled from Switchfoot's highly anticipated celebratory album.

"We grew up listening to their album The Beautiful Letdown, and ‘Meant to Live’ was a huge influence for us," said Joe in a statement.

These three covers will be featured alongside upcoming contributions from various artists, including Ryan Tedder of One Republic, Dayglow, Tyler Joseph of Twenty-One Pilots, and more.

"The guys in the band have always been so supportive of us," the DNCE frontman added.

"Thank you for inspiring us, and we are so happy to be part of this project, singing one of our favorite songs, ‘The Beautiful Letdown.'"

In 2003, the album made its debut, marking Switchfoot's first entry onto the Billboard 200 chart. More than a year after its initial launch, the album reached its highest rank, securing the 16th spot on the same chart.

The Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman mentions his very first encounter with the band members and how he'd be living under a rock for not knowing 'The Jonas Brothers'.

"They seemed like wonderful, talented young men. From the very beginning, I’ve been impressed by their musicality and talent," said the 'Meant to Live' artist Jon Foreman.