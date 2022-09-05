Tanishk Bagchi: Giving consecutive hit songs is a challenge

Singer-music composer Tanishk Bagchi is busy finding new influences to explore new zones as a music artiste, but admits churning out a hit one after another is a big challenge nowadays.

“I never stop learning about the various sounds that are being produced around the globe, and since the sound keeps evolving, the music influences also keep changing,” Bagchi says.

He adds, “Currently, I have been listening to a lot of independent artists which I feel is, like King, Mitraz, Anumita, and Raghav Meattle, as well as artists from other countries like Weeknd, Coldplay, Pink Floyd, and Pet Shop Boys”.

However, the challenges remain the same. When it comes to the most challenging and rewarding aspect of being a music artist today, the 41-year-old shares, “I think, making consecutive hit songs is the most challenging part of being a music artist today. And the most satisfying part would be when people listen to your music and find them enjoyable”.

Here, he reveals another satisfying aspect of being a musician today, and that is Indian musicians using the rhythms and sounds to break the language barrier.

“India is a multicultural nation. I’m from a region of India where Bengali has a strong influence, but it didn’t stop me from enjoying music in other languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. A good melody may be translated into any language while still remaining consistent with the tune since music and melody know no boundaries,” says the composer, whose last release was Aafat for a Bollywood film.

“Few people are aware of the fact that this song was originally created during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the total lockdown at the time, I was unable to book a studio space for the singer’s dub. I had to transport all of my recording gear, including my laptop, sound card, microphone, and sound card, to someone’s residence. To dub this song, we had to manually soundproof the room, which was tough,” says the singer, who reveals that he has a lot of songs -- some independent and some film numbers, ready for release.