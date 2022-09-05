Home / Entertainment / Music / Tanishk Bagchi: Giving consecutive hit songs is a challenge

Tanishk Bagchi: Giving consecutive hit songs is a challenge

music
Published on Sep 05, 2022 03:46 PM IST

Singer-music composer Tanishk Bagchi lauds how music is being used to bridge the language barrier in the industry

Tanishk Bagchi recently gave song Aafat for a Bollywood film
Tanishk Bagchi recently gave song Aafat for a Bollywood film
BySugandha Rawal

Singer-music composer Tanishk Bagchi is busy finding new influences to explore new zones as a music artiste, but admits churning out a hit one after another is a big challenge nowadays.

“I never stop learning about the various sounds that are being produced around the globe, and since the sound keeps evolving, the music influences also keep changing,” Bagchi says.

He adds, “Currently, I have been listening to a lot of independent artists which I feel is, like King, Mitraz, Anumita, and Raghav Meattle, as well as artists from other countries like Weeknd, Coldplay, Pink Floyd, and Pet Shop Boys”.

However, the challenges remain the same. When it comes to the most challenging and rewarding aspect of being a music artist today, the 41-year-old shares, “I think, making consecutive hit songs is the most challenging part of being a music artist today. And the most satisfying part would be when people listen to your music and find them enjoyable”.

Here, he reveals another satisfying aspect of being a musician today, and that is Indian musicians using the rhythms and sounds to break the language barrier.

“India is a multicultural nation. I’m from a region of India where Bengali has a strong influence, but it didn’t stop me from enjoying music in other languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. A good melody may be translated into any language while still remaining consistent with the tune since music and melody know no boundaries,” says the composer, whose last release was Aafat for a Bollywood film.

“Few people are aware of the fact that this song was originally created during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the total lockdown at the time, I was unable to book a studio space for the singer’s dub. I had to transport all of my recording gear, including my laptop, sound card, microphone, and sound card, to someone’s residence. To dub this song, we had to manually soundproof the room, which was tough,” says the singer, who reveals that he has a lot of songs -- some independent and some film numbers, ready for release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out