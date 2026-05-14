Tayler Holder update: What happened to country star? Latest statement concerns fans

Tayler Holder has cancelled his upcoming tour dates after opening up about an ongoing struggle with his mental health in an emotional statement shared with fans. The 28-year-old singer and former TikTok star revealed Monday that he would be stepping away from performing to focus on recovery, admitting he had reached a breaking point after months of trying to push through privately. Tayler Holder has canceled his upcoming shows (X/Tayler Holder )

“This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows,” Holder wrote on Instagram.

Country singer says he reached his ‘limit’ Holder explained that the pressure of touring and maintaining his career had become overwhelming despite achieving many of the goals he once dreamed about.

“Over the past several months, I've been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore,” he wrote.

“I've tried for awhile now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully I've reached my limit right now and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.”

The singer added that even while his music career continued to grow, he still felt emotionally isolated.

“I'm doing everything I've ever dreamed of and I still feel so lonely, still feel so unfulfilled.”

Holder apologizes to fans after cancelling concerts The cancelled appearances reportedly included scheduled performances across May, June and November. Holder acknowledged the disappointment many fans may feel after making travel plans and purchasing tickets.

“Performing for you guys is the greatest privilege of my life, and this decision was not made lightly,” he wrote.

“I know many of you made plans, spent money, and were looking forward to these nights together. And I'm deeply sorry for the disappointment this causes.”

Holder said he now plans to focus on rest, support systems and reconnecting with himself away from the demands of touring.

“My hope is that this break will allow me to return stronger, healthier, and able to give you guys the performances you deserve.”

“Thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support. It means more than you'll ever know. I'm sorry [heartbreak emoji]”

Girlfriend Zoey Aune and Brandon Lake show support Holder’s statement quickly drew support from fans, fellow creators and country artists, including Brandon Lake.

“Man lifting you up in prayer right now! That the spirit of panic would break and God would flood your heart and mind with peace,” Lake commented.

“Recognize (the lie), Replace (with truth), and Repeat…has helped me a ton when I’ve battled mentally. Love you dude and believing for a quick shift.”

Holder’s girlfriend, Zoey Aune, also posted a public message backing the singer.

“The strongest man I know I love you so much and will be here for you no matter what [heart emoji]”

New song hinted at personal struggles Just weeks before announcing the cancelled tour, Holder released the song When No One’s Around, which many fans now believe foreshadowed his emotional struggles.

In the track, Holder sings: “When no one's around / I start to drown / So throw me a rope/ ‘Cause I only know / Of one way out / Is this how it ends / From losing a fight with myself / God only knows / The places I go/ But where is He now / When no one's around.”

Holder first rose to prominence after posting lip-sync videos on TikTok, where he built an audience of more than 19 million followers following his move from Texas to Los Angeles in 2019 to pursue music and acting.