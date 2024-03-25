Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on romantic lunch date amid new girlfriend speculations

Travis Kelce's lunch date in Los Angeles on Sunday wasn't a mystery after all. A short video captured the NFL star enjoying a meal with his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. Kelce had recently returned from a romantic Bahamas vacation with Swift, sparking reports of his solo return. However, the lunch date video reveals the lovebirds spending quality time together back in L.A. Earlier fans went into their detective mode after a snap showing Kelce enjoying a seemingly ‘cozy’ pizza time in Cleveland with friends went viral. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on romantic lunch date in LA(Pic- Via X)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a lunch date

Confusion swirled online after sightings of Travis Kelce back in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, followed by a video of him at a Los Angeles pizzeria. Some fans, fueled by speculation, even worried about a potential split. However, the mystery was quickly solved when the lunch date location was revealed. Turns out, both Kelce and Swift arrived separately at the same eatery in L.A., sparking paparazzi's attention as they entered.

“Aren’t you guys bored???? taylor and travis were quite literally out for lunch and chatting. that’s it. the rest is your corrupt narrative, that is wrong 100% of the time. let people just be happy, without making it a conspiracy for drama. it’s exhausting.” A fan commented on the video.

Taylor-Travis back from the Bahamas vacation

Last week, the duo jetted off to the beautiful Bahamian location to spend quality time before the Cruel Summer singer kicks off her next Eras tour schedule. A day before, the NFL superstar enjoyed some time with his squad in his hometown and made a pit stop at Pizzeria Geraci’s Slice Shop on Saturday. The pizza shop took to Instagram to share a snap of the NFL player inside.

Fact Check

Travis is in a relationship with Taylor. There is no one else. On March 16, pictures of the Chiefs tight end with friends at Cecconi's went viral. Fans expected to see Taylor Swift, but she was not at the restaurant that day. Kelce was seen dining with another woman. The four friends who accompanied Kelce to the restaurant included a blonde woman as well. It later emerged that the woman was one of Kelce's friends.