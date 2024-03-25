 Bianca Censori drops style bombshell with Kanye West’s daughter North on dinner date - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bianca Censori drops style bombshell with Kanye West’s daughter North on dinner date

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 25, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Bianca Censori surprises onlookers with a covered-up look during dinner outing with Kanye and North West

In a surprising style shift, Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori opted for a more covered-up look during a recent dinner outing with his daughter North West. Known for her bold fashion choices and extra-revealing outfits, Censori traded her signature style for a luxurious fur coat leaving onlookers shocked. Walking hand-in-hand with North and Kanye, the trio sparked conversation online, with some finding it unexpected and others admiring the new look.

Bianca Censori wears a bikini top and a frown in Florence(Backgrid/Page Six)
Bianca Censori wears a bikini top and a frown in Florence(Backgrid/Page Six)

Also read: Selena Gomez posts and deletes racy Instagram photos in 60 seconds; fans slam bullies

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bianca's dinner date with Kanye and North

The Yeezy model was all eyes on Sunday when she stepped out in a beige-brown, oversized fur coat, black leggings, and black heels. She wore the coat fastened up to her neck, so only her face was visible. Ye, Bianca, and his 10-year-old daughter North visited Nobu in Los Angeles, a renowned celebrity hotspot.

North appeared to be in a good mood and flashed a huge smile at the photographers, while Ye and his girlfriend, Bianca, were wearing their usual "no face" look as they walked toward the dinner spot. The little one was wearing an Oakland Raiders jersey. Meanwhile, West was wearing his signature all-black outfit, which consisted of a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, black Nike gloves, and sunglasses.

Also read: One Piece Episode 1099: Exact release date and time, teaser, Luffy vs. Lucci draws near

Kim Kardashian ‘dislikes’ how Bianca dresses in front of kids

The wardrobe overhaul came following reports of Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, expressing disapproval of Bianca Censori's outfits. Reportedly the SKIMS founder has instructed Bianca not to wear such clothing around their shared children: North, Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (4).

As per Daily Mail, “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.” Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, appear to be putting an end to their feud, as they have been frequently spotted interacting with each other.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Bianca Censori drops style bombshell with Kanye West’s daughter North on dinner date
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On