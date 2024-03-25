Bianca Censori drops style bombshell with Kanye West’s daughter North on dinner date

In a surprising style shift, Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori opted for a more covered-up look during a recent dinner outing with his daughter North West. Known for her bold fashion choices and extra-revealing outfits, Censori traded her signature style for a luxurious fur coat leaving onlookers shocked. Walking hand-in-hand with North and Kanye, the trio sparked conversation online, with some finding it unexpected and others admiring the new look. Bianca Censori wears a bikini top and a frown in Florence(Backgrid/Page Six)

Bianca's dinner date with Kanye and North

The Yeezy model was all eyes on Sunday when she stepped out in a beige-brown, oversized fur coat, black leggings, and black heels. She wore the coat fastened up to her neck, so only her face was visible. Ye, Bianca, and his 10-year-old daughter North visited Nobu in Los Angeles, a renowned celebrity hotspot.

North appeared to be in a good mood and flashed a huge smile at the photographers, while Ye and his girlfriend, Bianca, were wearing their usual "no face" look as they walked toward the dinner spot. The little one was wearing an Oakland Raiders jersey. Meanwhile, West was wearing his signature all-black outfit, which consisted of a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, black Nike gloves, and sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian ‘dislikes’ how Bianca dresses in front of kids

The wardrobe overhaul came following reports of Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, expressing disapproval of Bianca Censori's outfits. Reportedly the SKIMS founder has instructed Bianca not to wear such clothing around their shared children: North, Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (4).

As per Daily Mail, “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.” Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, appear to be putting an end to their feud, as they have been frequently spotted interacting with each other.