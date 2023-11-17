Taylor Swift receives warm welcome in Brazil with Christ the Redeemer statue projection

Taylor Swift is gearing up to kick off her Rio de Janeiro leg of Eras tour, ready to roll out three performances this weekend and an additional three in São Paulo. Following her arrival, swifties gave her a massive surprise after the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro now sported a "Welcome to Brazil" shirt, echoing Taylor Swift's Junior Jewels shirt. The move was facilitated by a fan campaign of the Swiftie community. Taylor Swift

Brazil goes all out for Taylor Swift, projecting her image on Christ the Redeemer statue

After wrapping up her concert leg in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Taylor has now landed in Brazil as part of her Latin America tour segment. Beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, the projection pays tribute to the singer's stint touring Brazil with the Eras Tour.

The social media handle of cristoredentoroficial says “We did it Swifties !! Y'all could show Taylor and next all the love! Many thanks to all who donated! Make it a wonderful day!”

Earlier, Mayor Eduardo Paes in a statement said "We will properly honor Taylor Swift and her arrival to carioca territory tonight,". He continued saying “Just to tell … the Swifties, tonight, Christ the Redeemer will honor her presence. According to some, she is the Michael Jackson of modern times — for me, Madonna.”

Boasting a wingspan of 92 feet, the renowned statue is set 98 feet above Corcovado Mountain, offering a mesmerizing look at Rio de Janeiro's beaches and mountains.

“The initiative is from the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer and aims to raise awareness and mobilize society against poverty and social exclusion, in commemoration of the World Poor Day, established by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, which will be celebrated on November 19.” said Padre Omar.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert schedule in Brazil

Swift will play three concerts at Rio de Janeiro's Nilton Santos stadium on Friday. She has three more gigs in São Paulo set for the following weekend, Nov. 24-26.