‘I am done with Taylor Swift’ trends; here is why Swifties are angry with her

It’s happening again! The trend'I am done with Taylor Swift' is once again gaining traction on social media, with Swifties referencing the concert in Argentina in the comment thread. The Lover singer recently kicked off the Latin America leg of her Era's tour at Buenos Aires' Estadio River Plate. Amid multiple occurrences, including a PDA moment with Travis Kelce, it seems like Taylor just dropped a premium package for her Argentine fans. Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Swifties trend 'I am done with Taylor Swift'

On November 13, the day following the conclusion of Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires concert series, numerous fans flocked to their social media platforms to express their overwhelming emotions. Taylor once again surprised the audience by performing an unexpected song, a signature move of hers. However, this time, she treated fans to a rare mashup featuring Is It Over Now? and Out of the Woods. Apart from that, she also played Better Than Revenge on the guitar and Sl**! on the piano.

Although there were many sweet Swiftie moments throughout the evening, the mashup performance was a highlight. Taylor normally plays these surprising songs just once, so fans who were not present were disappointed for missing it.

The trend I am done with Taylor Swift is not a new phenomenon in the fandom. This is a common occurrence, and the talk on the internet is about the unexpected songs Taylor Swift plays every night of the Eras Tour. Yes, if you are confused by this trend, know that the fans are actually heartbroken and envious of one another rather than truly furious.

A fan wrote “Argentina really is god’s fav the very first night? Labyrinth? better than revenge? is it over now x out of the woods? i am done with taylor swift”. Another said “argentina had it all, better than revenge? end game? is it over now x out of the woods? does she even know she’s giving them the premium package of the surprise songs? i am done with taylor swift”.