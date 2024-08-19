Taylor Swift uses snake-like motion to wave goodbye at London concert, fans think this hints at…

Taylor Swift exited her last show in such a fashion that it sent her fans in a frenzy. As she departed from the stage after her performance at her Eras Tour in London on Saturday, August 17, she waved at the audience with a snake-motion-like wave. This goodbye had fans questioning if the artist is slithering back to her Reputation era and dropping hits for the re-release of her 2017 album. Fan theorised the release of Reputation (Tyalor's Version) after she waved goodbye in a snake motion at her previous concert in London.(@taylorswift/Instagram)

Taylor Swift hints at Reputation (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor descended to the Wembley Stadium floor after the snake motion, according to a video shared on social media platform X. Fan theories escalated after the concert as everyone focused on that last goodbye wave. Adding fuel to the fire, fans speculated the album announcement would be before her London concert on August 20 as the artist performed surprise songs from Reputation during the same show, As reported by People.

It is also amusing to notice that the concert dates in England’s capital coincided with the 7th anniversary of the Lover singer blacking out all of her social media accounts and posting clips of snakes three days later. The clips marked the first official teasers of the album.

Taylor's surprise performance track from the Reputation era

During her show on Saturday, she also performed a surprise track from Reputation, titled I Did Something Bad. In a clip captured by a fan from the concert, Taylor said, she was “going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favourite songs ever.” Her explanation for the special song performance was, ‘Just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this calibre. [It is] such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you.”

Reputation will be the sixth album re-release by the Look What You Made Me Do singer in her quest to reclaim her discography from Scooter Braun who acquired her albums against her wishes in 2019. Previous reclaimed albums included Fearless and Red in 2021, Speak Now and 1989 in 2023.