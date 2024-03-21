TM Krishna's Sangita Kalanidhi controversy explained: Why some Carnatic musicians are opposing his honour

Carnatic musician Thodur Madabusi Krishna, or TM Krishna as he is popularly known, was awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi 2024 by the Music Academy, Chennai, on March 18. At the time, N Murali, President of the Madras Music Academy, stated that Krishna was being bestowed the recognition for “his powerful voice”, “adherence to tradition when it comes to the art”, “focusing on its exploratory as opposed to tightly defined structures,” and for using music as “a tool for social reform”. Now, a controversy has erupted over bestowing this award on TM Krishna, especially in the Carnatic circle, with well-known musicians condemning the Music Academy’s decision and pulling out from the December music season. (Also Read: Carnatic musicians Ranjani-Gayatri boycott conference after TM Krishna gets award) TM Krishna is being awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi 2024 award

Here’s an explainer on what this whole issue is about.

Who is TM Krishna?

Thodur Madabusi Krishna is a Carnatic musician, activist, writer, and Ramon Magsaysay awardee. Krishna underwent musical training first under Bhagavathula Seetharama Sharma, then underwent special Ragam Thanam Pallavi grooming under Chingleput Ranganathan and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. He has been performing since the age of 12.

Krishna is known today not just for his music but particularly his activism against caste discrimination and caste favouritism in the Carnatic music system.

What is his activism about?

TM Krishna boycotted the popular Chennai Music Season (in December), which is the pillar of Carnatic music in Chennai and considered the most coveted by mainstream Carnatic musicians in India and around the globe. The Carnatic music season is nearly a century old but he felt the Carnatic music system in its present form was non-inclusive and shunned non-Brahmin musicians and certain art forms.

To counter the December music season, TM Krishna started a festival which was focused on using art to heal. This festival debuted in February 2016 at the Uroor-Olcott Kuppam in Chennai. He wanted to heal social divisions with the Uroor-Olcott Kuppam Marghazi Vizha, a Carnatic music festival held on the Besant Nagar beach in a fishing village. Through another festival called Svanubhava, he tried to create access to numerous art forms not recognised by mainstream Carnatic musicians.

TM Krishna is also a staunch EV Ramaswamy ‘Periyar’ follower and seen to have Dravidian values. He is against untouchability and injustice and in 2023, he turned Periyar’s work into a song, Sindikka Chonnavar Periyar: Song on Periyar, to honour the Vaikom Satyagraha (social reform movement). In fact, the lyrics of the song include words which can be translated to: “Question caste discriminations/Question scriptural regulations/Question oppressive actions and/Question injustice and untouchability”.

Periyar was clearly against Brahmins and spoke of annihilating ‘god, religion, the Congress, Gandhi and the Brahmin.’ While he wanted the oppressed classes to break out from caste oppression, Periyar held contempt for Brahmins and called Brahmin women prostitutes.

What are some of the controversial statements TM Krishna has made?

In 2017, TM Krishna made some remarks at a talk in Hyderabad about renowned Canatic musician MS Subbulakshmi, which did not go down well with other musicians and music lovers. He stated that MS Subbulakshmi distanced herself from her Devadasi origins and identity to become an ‘ideal Brahmin woman’ to gain wider acceptance. He asked, “If MS’s voice came from a dark, non-upper-caste beauty-ish lady, would all of us celebrate her like we do today? Her music was what it was because of the sorrow in her.”

In 2018, there was an article in The Print about how classical vocalist OS Arun was intimidated ahead of a concert titled Yesuvin Sangama Sangeetham, conceptualised by T Samuel Joseph (Shyaam), who was a disciple of violinist Lalgudi Jayaraman. Arun cancelled his concert subsequently and a controversy erupted on social media about writing Carantic songs for non-Hindu gods. At the time, TM Krishna, who believes that Carnatic music is for everyone, wrote on social media, “Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Karnatik compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one Karnatik song every month on Jesus or Allah.”

Krishna also spoke against Saint Thyagaraja , proponent of Carnatic music. According to him, some of Thyagaraja’s compositions have caste and gender discrimination, and placing him as a saint and semi-god was not correct. He said that since the context has changed now, his compositions are not totally relevant to today’s times.

What is the latest controversy about?

The entire controversy now is around TM Krishna being awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy and relates to his social activism and the fact that he is a Periyar follower. Numerous Carnatic musicians have called out the Music Academy for this decision and threatened to boycott the prestigious December music season in Chennai.

Carnatic vocalist Vidushi sisters Ranjani and Gayatri have stated they will not sing in the Music Academy this December as TM Krishna was honoured despite the fact that he has inflicted “immense damage” on the Carnatic music world. They said, “He happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi. His actions have tried to spread a sense of shame in being a Carnatic musician and have been exhibited through his consistent denigration of spirituality in music. He has vilified the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work, and literature. It is dangerous to overlook Mr TM Krishna’s glorification of a figure like EVR.”

Harikatha exponent Dushyanth Sridhar too has refused to perform at the Music Academy. He wrote on social media, “I have had a sea of ideological differences with the Sangita Kalanidhi designate of 2024 – Sri TM Krishna. I am pained by many of his public statements on Dharma, Ayodhya, Sri Rama, and more. I am guided by the life and teachings of Bhagavad Ramanuja, Vedanta Desika and Kanchi Paramacharya. I will prove very disrespectful to their values if I perform immediately after the sadas (where he will be awarded).”

Harikatha exponent Visakha Hari has also put out a statement on social media condemning the decision: “This year’s Sangeetha Kalanidhi designate awardee has engaged in a lot of slandering previously, hurting the sentiments of many tremendously and wilfully. He has not been a regular performer in the institution for years, either. I (as many others) believe that values and virtues are as important as the music – as what Sri Thyagaraja, Sri Muthuswamy Dikshithar, Syama Sastri – our beloved Music Trinity also believed and lived by. This whole journey of Nadopasana is intended towards divinity. I wonder if the late Sangeetha Kalanidhis like Ariyakkudi or Semmangudi or Palghat Mani Iyer would accept this decision if alive today. What would their stance be? Also, would even the present Sangeetha Kalanidhis accept this decision? Awards may come and go. But setting the right role models for posterity is what is important.”

How has the Music Academy responded?

On Thursday, the Music Academy President N Murali said that Ranjani and Gayatri’s statements on social media raised doubts about the intentions behind the withdrawal. He said the duo’s statement was “replete with unwarranted and slanderous assertions, and insinuations verging on defamation.”

Murali added that choosing the Sangita Kalanidhi awardee was a prerogative of The Music Academy. He stated, “This year, the Executive Committee of the Academy chose TM Krishna for this accolade based on his excellence in music over a long career, with no extraneous factors influencing our choice. We regard your decision to withdraw from the upcoming annual conference because the Academy has chosen for the award a musician you dislike and malign as unbecoming of artistes and in poor taste. I note that you have shared your letter addressed to me and the Academy on social media, which apart from being discourteous, raises doubts about the intentions behind and the purpose of your letter. Normally, a missive of the kind you have addressed to me and the Academy posted on social media before you have received a reply would not warrant a response. But I would not like to deny you the courtesy of a response in consideration of your contributions to the field of Carnatic music.”