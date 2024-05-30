Toyow Podmasters: India’s largest podcasting extravaganza all set to begin

Fever FM, known for backing the best in Bollywood and entertainment, have now come up with an intriguing celebration of India's best podcasters in partnership with HT Smartcast, the podcasting arm of HT Media Ltd. This landmark occasion will unite India’s foremost podcasters, celebrities, experts, and industry leaders to celebrate and elevate the modern audio medium. Get ready for a podcasters' extravaganza.

Taking place on May 30th in Mumbai, 'Podmasters Conclave and Awards' will feature 35 award categories, meticulously designed to honor the finest in podcasting. The winners have been chosen from over 240 nominations and have garnered more than 30,000 votes, reflecting the immense popularity and impact of their work.

A distinguished panel of 12 judges will preside over the awards, including Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor of HT; Aditya Kuber, Co-founder and CEO of Ideabrew Studio; Roshan Abbas, Founder of Kommune; Mantra Mugdh, Director of MnM Talkies; Kavita Rajwade, Co-founder of IVM Podcasts; and Varun Duggirala, Co-founder and CEO of EMoMee.

"Podcasting in India has long been seen as nascent. We decided to take action and drive its evolution. The PodMasters Conclave & Awards is our bold step to elevate Indian podcasting to an international level. By bringing together thep pioneers and emerging talent of Indian podcasting, we aim to celebrate their contributions and shape the future voices of this dynamic medium," added, Ramesh Menon, CEO, Fever Network.

Whereas Nikhil Taneja, Co-Founder & Chief, Yuvaa, further stated, “I started my career at HT as a journalist, so this is a full circle moment for me to be nominated for multiple awards at the HT Smartcast Podmasters Awards. Win or lose, I'm so grateful that my series “Be a Man, Yaar!” has been recognised by the jury and the fans, and I hope that Yuvaa is able to have many more conversations that try to make the world a kinder place.”

Adding star power to the event, several prominent celebrities will be in attendance, such as Cyrus Broacha, Raj Shamani, Zakir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Aakash Chopra, and Jimmy Shergill.

This celebration aims to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of those who have transformed the podcasting landscape.