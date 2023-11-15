Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift changing ‘Karma’ lyrics for him during concert in Argentina

NFL star Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift are one of the hottest celebrity couples in the United States currently. Travis recently attended Swift's concert in Argentina where the singer kissed him publicly in a display of love for each other. During the concert, Swift had also altered the lyrics of her Karma song to celebrate her blossoming love with the NFL star. Ever since then, fans have been wondering about a response from Travis about his experience in Argentina. Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift((Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo))

In an interaction with his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday during the “New Heights” podcast, Travis highlighted that going to Argentia to attend Swift's Eras Tour was great fun. He also shared that it was the first time that he went to a country to the south of the equator.

"I went down to Argentina and it was a whole bunch of fun,” Travis, 34, told Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I went south of the equator, which I’ve never been [to] ever in my life.”

Notably, during her concert Swift had changed the lyrics of her song from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" in a reference to Kelce who plays for Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Talking about the lyrics change, Travis said “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue. But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.'”

During the podcast, Travis also apologised to Swift's dad for failing to give him a high-five at the very moment when the singer changed the Karma lyrics.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. I never miss a high-five too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event,” said Travis.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Hilarie Burton has predicted that Swift and Kelce may get engaged by the month of May, next year.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas. And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” posted Burton on X(formerly Twitter).