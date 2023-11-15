Check out Kim Kardashian's reaction to Serena Williams' comment about her tennis racquet holding technique

American celebrity Kim Kardashian has now responded to tennis legend Serena Williams' comment on her Instagram post in September, when the former had posted a picture of herself holding a racquet on a tennis court. Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams(AFP/File photo)

Reacting to the September post, Williams had commented "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol".

In a recent “Actually Me” video interview with GQ, Kardashian was shown the screenshot of Williams' comment. In the GQ video, Kardashian highlighted that she was just walking on the tennis court and was out of bounds at that point.

“First of all, I was walking to the other side. Is there a special way you have to hold the racquet just to walk from one side to the other side?. I was also out of bounds at that point,” said Kardashian.

After giving the clarification, Kardashian shared that she would love to receive tennis lessons from Williams and called the tennis legend G.O.A.T.

“But I'm waiting, I would love lessons from the G.O.A.T.," said Kardashian.

Notably, Kardashian and Williams have been friends for a long time. The 43-year-old had also attended the wedding of Williams with Alexis Ohanian.

ALSO READ| Nick Jonas opens up about his diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes, spreads awareness in emotional video- Watch

Williams' tennis lessons to her daughter Olympia

Williams has turned coach for her 6-year-old daughter Olympia. The tennis legend wants her daughter to learn the game and possibly make a mark like she did. However, Olympia is not showing great interest in tennis which was revealed by Williams in an interaction on CBS News' Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell in March.

"That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it. So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit," Williams had said as quoted by People.