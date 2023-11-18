Travis Kelce squeezing Taylor Swift's hand, intimate date night video sends Swifties into frenzy

Swifties have been ecstatic ever since Taylor altered the lyrics of Karma to confirm her relationship with Travis Kelce. Every little detail and intimate moment between the two celebrities is being closely tracked by fans. Fans are going crazy about a recent video clip that shows Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands on their date night in Argentina. The video was shot during their weekend together while Taylor was in Buenos Aires, wrapping up the last leg of the Eras Tour. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's cozy evening sparks excitement

In a private video, which was shot at the Four Seasons Hotel's Elena restaurant with Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, Kelce is seen giving his sweetheart a comforting reassurance while they headed out. The Lover singer is visibly and deeply in love with the Kansas City Chiefs player in the footage. Kelce detailed the specifics of his dinner meeting with Taylor's father on his podcast recently.

A fan wrote “STOP ITTTTT TRAVIS SQUEEZING TAYLORS HAND”, others said “Oh my swiftie heart”, “Never seen Taylor this happy lately”, “My girl you deserve everything, the world”, “Ahhhh my heart,”

After much speculation and suspense, Kelce finally made the journey to Argentina on Saturday. He then stepped out with the Cruel Summer singer and her dad. This meeting came about after she was forced to postpone her Eras Tour performance because of intense rain.

In a podcast on Wednesday with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star revealed some specifics about his meet and greet with the Swift family. “I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,”. Reflecting on what unfolded that night in Argentina, he said “It was the first night I was there — really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner. was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t just want to go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn’t care about the show,So we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves.”