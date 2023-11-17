Drake praises Taylor Swift in For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition

American rapper Drake dropped his fifth extended play- For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition today (November 17). This comes just a month after he released his tenth studio album For All The Dogs. Drake's latest music has already broken streaming records, gaining recognition worldwide. The 37-year-old rapper interestingly gave a shout-out to pop sensation Taylor Swift in his new song Red Button from Scary Hours 3. Swift, who has been making headlines after headlines for her growing relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is currently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Drake praises Taylor Swift in Scary Hours 3

ALSO READ: Inside Taylor Swift's $50m NYC apartment where she resides amid The Eras Tour

In the lyrics for Red Button, Drake says, “Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated / Only one could make me drop the album just a little later / Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.” While the God's Plan rapper was all praises for the Midnights singer, in a later verse of the song, he took a dig at Kanye West. With the lyrics- “Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated / Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated / Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’ / Realize that everything premeditated,” Drake dissed fellow rapper Kanye.

Scary Hours 3 leaves fans excited

Fans took to social media to express their excitement on Drake's latest extended play. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Drake just did a dance album, a trap album, a melodic R&B album, and a boom bap album. All in about 18 months.” Another said, “Timing is everything man. Look at Drake and Cole. Decade going at it. Now they soon touch 40 and they gellin. Peaking. Ain’t no age limit to this shyt. Talent can’t die unless u allow it.” One more wrote, “Drake rapping like the rent due.”