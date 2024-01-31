Travis Kelce will not be joining Taylor Swift at Grammy 2024. Here's why

Travis Kelce will not be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift this Sunday in Los Angeles together, according to TMZ. Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10.(AP)

The reason is that the NFL star, 34, has to be in Las Vegas with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to get ready for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, which will take place the following Sunday.

According to reports, the Chiefs have a tight schedule before the big game, so Kelce cannot afford any distractions or travel. It remains unknown whether Swift, also 34, will go to the Grammys alone or with someone else by her side.

However, the singer is expected to have a great night, as she is nominated for six Grammys in the categories of record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album.

Despite their busy careers, the couple is still going strong, and the musician will be rooting for her boyfriend as the Chiefs face the 49s at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Taylor is on tour now

Page Six reported that Swift is currently touring the world with her Eras Tour, and will fly back to the US just in time to be with Kelce.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer has four shows in Tokyo starting from Feb. 7. Her final concert at the Tokyo Dome is on Feb. 10, one day before the Super Bowl, which begins at 3:30 p.m. local time. “She’ll have to endure a long flight, but she’ll board her plane right after the show,” our source said.

The flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is 13 hours long, but Swift has an advantage of gaining time as she travels across time zones. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, so she will arrive earlier than she leaves.

Swift was there to witness Kelce and his teammates defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship last Sunday, earning their spot in the Super Bowl.

After the victory, the ‘Blank Space’ star ran to the field to hug and kiss the emotional player. They also said “I love you” to each other before Kelce went back to the locker room to “enjoy with the guys.”