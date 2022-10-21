Trevor Noah jokes about BTS joining military, imagines 'enemy soldiers' reaction after getting 'stabbed by Jin'

After BTS members announced that they will serve their mandatory military duties, comedian Trevor Noah joked that no army in the world will 'take a shot at these guys'. Trevor, recently posted a video on his YouTube channel, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, in which he spoke about BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. (Also Read | Jin interacts with BTS ARMY after sharing first glimpse, release date of The Astronaut ahead of his military enlistment)

In the 30-second clip, he told his viewers about the new development. Trevor then said, “Yeah, which is great news for South Korea. Because their army is basically unstoppable now. There's no army in the world that's gonna take a shot at these guys.”

He added, “Are you kidding me? Who's going to be stupid enough to take a shot? Everyone's a fan! Enemy soldiers are gonna be like, 'Ah! I just got stabbed by Jin! This is the last and best day of my life."

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "Not Trevor making a really strong point. Imagine other countries hearing BTS is in the army and requesting a concert as part of international negotiations." Another person said, "Now this is how you make a tasteful joke. Brilliant."

A comment read, "Kim Jong-un probably secretly loves BTS. I wonder who his bias is. I'm gonna say Jimin, no one can resist Jimin!" Another fan said, "I love this bro I was crying because of BTS leaving for years and now I’m laughing to death."

Earlier this week, BTS' agency BigHit music announced the update, ending a debate on whether BTS should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. BigHit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required steps.

RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also plan to serve in the military and are “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”, added the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON