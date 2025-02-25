Tributes pour in for Roberta Flack as she dies at 88: ‘RIP Queen’
Celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Roberta Flack after her death at 88.
Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88. Known for hits like Killing Me Softly With His Song and The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face, the legendary R&B singer passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Monday, according to a statement issued by her publicist, Elaine Schock.
Roberta Flack dies at 88 after years-long health issues, including ALS
“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator,” the statement read, per Variety.
The Grammy-winner dealt with numerous health challenges, including a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Schock publicly announced in 2022. The progressive condition, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, rendered Flack unable to sing.
Tributes pour in for Roberta Flack, the voice behind Killing Me Softly With His Song
Shortly after the news of her death, tributes started pouring in for Flack. Celebrities and fans alike flocked to social media to express their grief. Since her passing, #RIPQueen began trending on X, formerly Twitter, drawing tributes. R&B singer Jennifer Hudson took to X, writing, “So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!”
Kelly Rowland also shared a tribute for Flack that read, “My heart just sank!! Our Dear Ms.Roberta Flack has ascended beyond but what beauty she has left us with!! THANK YOU for your effortless, most beautiful gift! THANK YOU for being apart of the soundtrack to the most tender moments in my life! So Grateful for you!” Meanwhile, Questlove, the drummer for Roots wrote, “Thank You Roberta Flack. Rest In Melody.”
