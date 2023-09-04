TXT announces dates and venue for Act Sweet Mirageworld tour finale: Check out ticket prices, who can't attend

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) on Monday unveiled the venue for their final concert of the Act: Sweet Mirageworld tour. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music released a new poster announcing the finale dates of the last leg of TXT’s world tour. (Also Read | Do It Like That: Music video of TXT and Jonas Brothers' fun song with catchy lyrics released) TXT members are Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai.

Venue and ticket prices of TXT's shows

The finale concerts will take place on the evenings of December 2-3 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The live streaming will also be available for the concerts. The price for VIP seat tickets is 198,000 won ( ₹12.4K) and for general seats is 154,000 won ( ₹9.7K). The ticket prices for online streaming are--59,400 won ( ₹3.7K) for the day one pass and 1,10,000 won ( ₹6.8K) for the day two pass.

Who can attend and who can't

BigHit Music has also provided the age limit above which fans can attend the concert. As per the TXT agency, those who are 9 years old and above can be part of TXT's finale concert in Seoul.

BigHit Music's statement

Taking to Weverse on Monday, the TXT agency wrote, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. Thanks to your support for Tomorrow X Together World Tour, the finale show of will be held in Seoul. We look forward to MOA’s enthusiastic support."

It further added, "[Event Information] * Title of Concert: Tomorrow X Together World Tour final, * When: 6 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2023 (KST) / 5 PM Sunday, December 3, 2023 (KST), * Where: Gocheok Sky Dome, * In person event ticket price: 198,000 won for VIP Seats / 154,000 won for General Seats (VAT included)."

Online streaming of the show

The agency also added, "Online live streaming ticket price: 59,400 won for 1 day pass / 110,000 won for 2 day pass (VAT included). Event organisers: BigHit Music Hybe. Guest age limit Admission: ages 9 and above. Tomorrow X Together World Tour finale will be held in-person (offline) and online simultaneously. We will provide you with additional information on making your in-person concert and online live-streaming ticket reservations."

"If you purchase VIP Seat tickets, you can attend the sound check event before the actual show. Please check the details through the detailed information that will be announced later. Thank you," concluded the note.

About TXT

TXT is a South Korean group formed by BigHit Entertainment, now known as BigHit Music. The group consists of five members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai.

