TXT announces TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER for fifth anniversary celebration: Check out dates, timings ticket prices

TXT agency BigHit Music has announced that about the group's upcoming event 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER. Taking to Weverse on Monday, the agency wrote that the event will take place to celebrate the group's fifth debut anniversary. It will take place on March 2-3 in the evening at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook, TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nods: See full list) The TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, HueningKai.

When will TXT event take place

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER will be held to celebrate the 5th year between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and MOA. We look forward to MOA’s love and support. [Concert Information]… Concert Title: 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER… When: 6 PM, Saturday, March 2 / 5 PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 (KST)… Where: Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

How much will it cost

It added, "Ticket Price: Membership Early Reservation: KRW 77,000 / General Reservation: KRW 99,000 (VAT included)… Organised and hosted by: BIGHIT MUSIC · HYBE… Age Limit: Admissions ages 9 and above. To celebrate the special 5th anniversary with as many MOA as possible, the second concert on Sunday, March 3, will be live-streamed for TXT OFFICIAL FANCLUB MOA MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL/USA/JAPAN) holders and will be available for free on Weverse Live (App/PC)."

The statement concluded, "Online live streaming is a real-time broadcast via Internet streaming. The exact start and end times may be subject to change depending on on-site and network circumstances… Real-time subtitles will be provided in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai on Weverse Live. The details on reserving in-person concert tickets and viewing the online livestream will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. Thank you."

About TXT

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment, now known as BigHit Music. The group comprises five members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. Its lead single Crown debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. TXT was the first Korean boy band to perform and headline at Lollapalooza.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place