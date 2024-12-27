Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter is facing huge legal woes and public scrutiny as he battles allegations of sexual assault from a woman identified as Jane Doe. The accuser claims that Carter, along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, drugged and raped her when she was 13 at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Jay-Z’s attorney is looking to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the rapper of raping a 13-year-old girl after the Jane Doe acknowledged inconsistencies in her allegations in a new NBC News report.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied these allegations as baseless.

On Thursday, Judge Analisa Torres ruled in favour of preserving Jane Doe's anonymity during the next stage of the proceedings. This decision comes after Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, made repeated attempts to quash the case or reveal the plaintiff’s identity. “Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” Judge Torres cited. “The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.”

Lawsuit claims Combs and Carter assaulted woman at after-party

Per the lawsuit filed in October, Jane Doe alleges that she was invited to an after-party by a man claiming to be Combs’ limo driver while trying to attend the awards show at Radio City Music Hall. Once there, she was reportedly coerced into signing a nondisclosure agreement, served a drug-laced drink, and then assaulted by Carter and Combs while a “female celebrity” watching it.

Following the allegations, Carter has accused the plaintiff and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, of fabricating the claims as part of an extortion scheme.

Buzbee, a high-profile Texas attorney known for securing billions in settlements, has filed a series of lawsuits against Combs on behalf of over 150 individuals alleging abuse.

Combs, currently in jail on federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, has denied all allegations, calling Buzbee’s lawsuits a “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them.”

Complicating matters further, Buzbee himself faces serious accusations in an unrelated case. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, transmitting a sexually transmitted disease, and offering legal services to silence her.