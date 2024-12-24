Jay-Z ready to ‘throw’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘under the bus’ to stay out of jail amid rape lawsuit

Jay-Z is reportedly distancing himself from longtime friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid the music mogul's ongoing legal troubles. Sources suggest that the rap icon would not hesitate to sever ties with Diddy if it meant clearing his name of the serious rape allegations currently facing him. The lawsuit, filed last week, accuses both music moguls of raping a 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, however, Jay-Z has denied the allegations. Jay-Z reportedly plans to distance himself from Diddy, focusing on clearing his name from serious rape allegations. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Jay-Z is set to sacrifice Diddy to save himself

Insiders revealed to DailyMail is ready to do everything from head to heal to save himself from going to jail in the rape lawsuit even if it means sacrificing Diddy in the process. The source told the outlet, “Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this. He has zero loyalty to Diddy.” Jay-Z began putting some distance between him and the disgraced mogul when the latter was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering in September.

The insider continued, “The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else. The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary.”

The source stated, “Jay-Z is more than ready to throw Diddy under the bus to defend himself if that is what it takes and doesn’t want anything to do with his lawsuits. Any notion that Jay is trying to help Diddy by going after Tony Buzbee is false. He doesn’t care about Diddy.”

Jay-Z has condemned attorney Tony Buzbee for allegedly attempting to blackmail him through the shocking lawsuit filed by Jane Doe. The unidentified woman recently added the 99 problem rapper to her existing lawsuit against Diddy, accusing both men of involvement in a 2000 rape incident. The case, initially filed in October, has now been brought before Manhattan federal court, with Jay-Z's legal team vehemently denying the allegations.

Diddy’s glad about another celebrity involved

Jay-Z’s legal team at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has made it clear that they plan to have the lawsuit dismissed, emphasizing that their efforts are focused solely on clearing his name. A second source close to the rapper noted that his actions are not motivated by a desire to assist Diddy, but rather by his commitment to refuting the allegations against him.

The source then explained that Jay-Z decided to end all acquaintances with Diddy after he saw the infamous Cassie Ventura video where Diddy physically attacked her after it was leaked online. The source said, “Jay was appalled by the Cassie video which is why he is adamant that he and Diddy weren’t friends as he didn’t really know what he was capable of. The video was a deciding factor for Jay when announcing that he and Diddy weren’t close.”

A third source informed the news outlet that regardless, Diddy is delighted that another celebrity is now involved in these allegations with him. The insider revealed, “Diddy does enjoy that Jay is fighting against the same person that is accusing him of doing any wrongdoing. Because if Jay succeeds, it will help Diddy tenfold.”

The insider continued, "Diddy has a never-ending mountain to climb, but any small win can only lead to bigger wins. Diddy is very happy that he isn't fighting everything alone.” Meanwhile, Diddy is waiting for his trial scheduled for May 2025 in the jail and has also denied the rape allegations.