Vineet Singh: It’s important to talk about depression and accept failures

Playback singer and reality star Vineet Singh says that he was able to overcome depression only after he had a heart-to-heart talk with his mother and eventually learnt to accept failure.

The Hooka Bar (Khiladi 786 , 2012) singer says, “It’s very important to talk it out. It could be with anyone, be it your father, mother, sister, brother, friend or therapist! But that one conversation is important. Also, accepting failure is really important. We live in denial and that is a dangerous sign. That’s the reason I am starting from zero once again and hope to come out stronger this time.”

After facing a series of failures, he went into depression and decided to quit music.

“It was a phase when I closed myself to the outside world. I didn’t even discuss with my family about what I was going through. Having experienced that state of mind I have realised that we do get numerous opportunities to come out of that phase. It’s about getting hold of it at the right time and fighting it head-on. Had I not opened up to my mother and had heart-to-heart talk I don’t know where it would have led me . Mentally, I am a very strong person and preferred not to discuss my problems with others,” he shares on his visit to Lucknow.

Singh’s last playback was for Anil Sharma’s film Genius (2017).

“Everything was going wrong with me. Maybe meri kismat nahi chal rahi thi aur mujse wohh galtiyan karwa rahi thi. I was singing for big films and performing at the biggest international concerts abroad. Then came a time when everything dried down and nothing was happening,” he adds.

The singer asserts with success one tends to became choosy. “Once you earn success you forget that it’s the God up there watching over us. I turned down numerous big offers which went on to become chartbusters. I turned down many songs of Himesh (Reshammiya, music director) sir and used to suggest him other suitable voices instead of singing it myself.”

He recalls, “In that period, I sang Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) and which became chartbuster in 2 hours. It was the final selection but in the last moment it went to Mika (Singh). It was then that I got disturbed and rest is history...”

Singh’s last visit to his home town was three years back. “I had come for my brother’s wedding and after that as I was not able to face the situation, I deferred my visit.” He is currently among the top 15 finalist at reality show Indian Idol.