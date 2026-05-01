Voice of UP opens registrations: Fever FM and HT Media launch U.P.'s biggest voice talent hunt

Fever FM, in collaboration with Hindustan, has opened registrations for Voice of U.P., a statewide voice talent hunt across Uttar Pradesh, where winners stand a chance to win prizes worth ₹10 lakh. Fever FM and Hindustan launch Voice of U.P., a talent hunt in Uttar Pradesh with ₹10 lakh in prizes.

The competition, a joint initiative by Fever FM, Live Hindustan and Hindustan, invites entries across four categories — Singing, Poetry/Spoken Word, Stand-Up Comedy, and Radio Presenting. Registration starts at ₹199 for a single entry, ₹299 for multiple entries, and ₹399 for more than two categories.

Participants can register via the Live Hindustan App until May 31, 2026.

The campaign was officially launched at an event in Lucknow on April 27, attended by Malini Awasthi, retired IAS officer and Advisor to the Chief Minister Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh, actor Sharib Hashmi, and storyteller Laksh Maheshwari.

Speaking at the launch, Malini Awasthi said, “There was never a shortage of talent — there was just no one reaching it.” Awanish Kumar Awasthi added that Uttar Pradesh’s perception has transformed dramatically: “Give the artists from our villages and small towns even a small opportunity — and they can go very far. All that’s needed is for one door to open.”

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio & Audio Business at HT Media, said the platform aims to go beyond reach: “We want to become part of people’s lives. The voice that rises from UP will be heard across the entire country.”

Auditions are slated to be held across Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Aligarh, Mathura, Ayodhya, Etawah, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hathras and Haridwar.

To register, download the Live Hindustan App or visit here.