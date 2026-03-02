Want to watch Shakira's concert from the front row? Here’s how much you need to pay

Other tiers include the Platinum Lounge at ₹24,500, the VIP section at ₹14,500, and general admission tickets starting at ₹6,000, all excluding additional booking and delivery charges. As per the layout, the seats would give a direct view of the stage, and give front row experience.

The ticket categories for Shakira’s Mumbai concert offer a wide spectrum of choices for fans, with prices catering to different budgets. The most premium option, the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass, is priced at ₹32,000 – comprising a base ticket cost of ₹28,500, ₹200 as delivery charges, and a booking fee of ₹3,363 inclusive of GST.

The tickets for Shakira’s concerts in Mumbai and Delhi went live on March 1. She will perform in Mumbai on April 10, followed by a show in Delhi on April 15.

After almost 20 years of waiting,Latin pop sensation Shakira is set to make her way back to India with concerts lined up in two cities. While the excitement is electric, the price tags are equally jaw-dropping with ticket prices soaring up to ₹32,000.

Those opting for the ₹32,000 ticket can expect a host of exclusive perks as part of the premium experience. The package includes access to a VIP lounge, entry to a limited fan pit, a dedicated shuttle service from the venue entrance to the lounge, a special standing zone, complimentary alcoholic beverages, access to premium food stalls, and a dedicated entry lane, as per the organisers.

In Delhi as well, ticket prices have been set at a premium, with the HSBC Starstruck Lounge experience priced at a steep ₹30,500.

About Shakira’s gig in India Shakira will be coming back to India to perform in April. She will be performing in two cities: Mumbai and Delhi. The Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian artist will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on April 10, 2026, and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on April 15. It would mark Shakira’s first major concert appearance in India in almost 19 years, following her electrifying 2007 performance in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation tour.

At the time of the announcement, Shakira shared her excitement through a statement. She said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The tour is about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in collaboration with District by Zomato. This edition also marks the first time the Feeding India Concert will be held across multiple cities.

Shakira is known for global hits such as Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Whenever, Wherever, and She Wolf. She is one of the best-selling female Latin artists in history, and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She has twice been named Billboard’s Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade. Her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour set a new Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist, reaffirming her enduring popularity and influence in global pop music.