What happened to Lil Nas X? Rapper hospitalized after sudden facial paralysis, says ‘I've lost control’

Rapper Lil Nas X is in the hospital due to partial facial paralysis, losing control on the right side of his face.
The 26-year-old artist took to social media from his hospital bed, revealing, “When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f–k. I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f–k! Oh my god. So… oh my god, bro. So… yeah.”
He attempts to smile but struggles, visibly frustrated by what’s happening.
