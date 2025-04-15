What happened to Lil Nas X? Rapper hospitalized after sudden facial paralysis, says ‘I've lost control’

American rapper Lil Nas X is currently hospitalized after experiencing partial facial paralysis. He lost control of the right side of his face. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 26-year-old artist took to social media from his hospital bed, revealing, “When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f–k. I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f–k! Oh my god. So… oh my god, bro. So… yeah.”

He attempts to smile but struggles, visibly frustrated by what’s happening.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}