Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
When Taylor Swift said AR Rahman is a fantastic musician: ‘His music touches the soul’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 17, 2024 06:10 AM IST

AR Rahman recently said Taylor Swift is a case study and inspiration for musicians. 10 years ago, Taylor also had high praise in store for Rahman.

AR Rahman recently called Taylor Swift a “case study” for musicians, and even said he'd compose anything she wants for a chance to collaborate with her. Ten years ago, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Taylor also had high praise in store for the Grammy-winning Indian composer. (Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana to mark Hans Zimmer's debut in Bollywood with AR Rahman: Report)

AR Rahman has called Taylor Swift a "case study" for musicians
What Taylor had said

“I have heard a lot about AR Rahman. I think he is a fantastic musician. His music touches the soul. I would love to hear him live in performance once," Taylor told Hindustan Times in a 2014 interview.

She also expressed her desire to do a Bollywood movie then. “Indian cinema has a lot of music and dance, which excites me. I think Indians share a big passion for song and dance in the movies, which I love. It is a great way of connecting with the audience,” she had said.

Rahman's praise for Taylor

In an interview with FM Connect Canada, Rahman picked Taylor over Ariana Grande as his preferred choice of singer-songwriter. He also said he'd compose any genre of song for Taylor as long as she works with him. He hailed her for the impact she's had on musicians worldwide.

“If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He did a lot of charity concerts and did philanthropy work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that. She has gone through so much. She got cheated and made a comeback. She is a good case study and inspiration for musicians,” Rahman said.

As Taylor gears up for her new album The Tortured Poets Department, slated to release this Friday on April 19, Rahman is currently basking in the success of Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which dropped on Netflix India last week. He also composed music for Maidaan, which also released in cinemas last Friday.

