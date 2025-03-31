Who is YG Leaker? Blackpink's Jennie, Rose, Lisa face backlash for using N-word in leaked video

Members of the popular K-pop girl group Blackpink are facing backlash for using the “N-word” in their pre-debut videos. Recently, a Discord user claiming to be a former YG Entertainment employee leaked sensitive data related to several South Korean artists under the entertainment agency. Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink, performs during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangkok on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)

Blackpink's Jennie, Rose and Lisa slammed for using N-word in leaked videos

The user, who goes by “YG Leaker” on the social media platform, shared pre-debut videos of Blackpink members Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. In the now-viral clips, they were heard saying the offensive term multiple times. Fans were quick to slam the K-pop idols, with one writing on X, “Out of all the songs ,them saying ones with n word and being fluent in english is nuts like its def a choice Whats going on with yg training.”

Several others criticised Blackpink and their agency YG Entertainment. “The 2 of them who grew up in English speaking countries should have known better, right?” a second user wrote, while a third added, “Crazy cause jisoo covered a niki minaj song and didn’t slip up and she korean korean.”

One more furious fan chimed in, “Do we really have people defending them saying this is the company fault? Ok, YG could have edited it or talked with them about it; but at least Jennie and Rosé must be totally held accountable for it, they had more than enough global culture to know about the n word.”

Who is YG Leaker?

While the identity of the YG Leaker is not known, they claim to be a former YG Entertainment employee who possesses terabytes of data relating to the K-pop industry moguls. Before sharing the leaks on Discord, YG leaker wrote, “Doing all this because I got fired. I hate the whole company. It's full of mobbing, racism and sexism.”

The YG leaker further name-dropped several other big South Korean agencies like SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, Cube Entertainment, RBW, Blockberry Creative, JYP Entertainment, WM Entertainment, and Starship Entertainment. In addition to Blackpink's leaked videos, the YG leaker shared multiple other unreleased clips pertaining to popular K-pop bands and idols.

𝘏𝘛.𝘤𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.