Why Lata Mangeshkar refused to accept her Filmfare Awards trophy in 1958 for her song Aaja Re Pardesi

Lata Mangeshkar, who was called The Nightingale of India, died in February, 2022. In her long career, the late singer received many awards. However, in the late 50s she refused to accept her Filmfare Awards trophy. Also Read: Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar, dedicates her song 'Bachpan Ke Din'; Hrithik Roshan reacts

In 1958, Lata was nominated for the Best Playback Female Singer category at the Filmfare Awards. She later won the award, which was for her song Aaja Re Pardesi from the film Madhumati. But she refused to accept the trophy, because it was in shape of a lady who had no clothes on it. Later, the organisers wrapped up the award before presenting it to her.

Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Lata began singing in her teens, and in a career spanning 73 years, sang more than an estimated 25,000 songs in 36 languages. Her first recorded song was in 1942 in the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal, when she was just 13.

Lata was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, 2 Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. In 1974, Lata became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. Also Read: Top 10 iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar: Revisit her legacy with Aaj Phir Jeene Ki, Jiya Jale and more

Lata died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. She was hospitalised on January 11, 2022 after contracting Covid-19. Her last rites took place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The central government also announced a two-day national mourning in the memory of the legendary singer.

(With inputs from ANI)

