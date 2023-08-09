Will BTS perform at ‘disastrous’ World Scout Jamboree? South Korean politician responds after facing backlash for remark

South Korean politician Sung Il-jong has responded after he faced backlash for suggesting that BTS members should perform at a concert for the ‘disastrous’ 2023 World Scout Jamboree. As reported by Koreaboo, Sung Il-jong said he gave an opinion and is aware that it will be difficult for the members to perform together at the moment. (Also Read | Suga talks about getting cast on street, K-pop idols wearing makeup, BTS' next chapter and importance of taking breaks) BTS members Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and RM.(Photo by Twitter/_seesaw93)

Sung Il-jong talks about bill to grant amnesty for BTS

Koreaboo quoted Sung Il-jong as speaking on the MBC radio show, "I think ARMYs have misunderstood me. I think they are disappointed because we sent BTS to the military and are now asking them to save the Jamboree. To be honest, the politician who led a bill to grant amnesty for BTS was me. Because I understood the value of this treasure and because BTS are musicians who the nation can be proud of, I tried to afford them immunity."

Sung Il-jong clarifies his remark

On his latest suggestion, he said, "I gave an opinion as to whether it would be possible for the group to perform at the International event for scouts. Of course, because they have taken some time off (from group activities), it would be hard for all the members to perform. I feel discussing these things is necessary." When asked if there had been any discussions about BTS performing, the politician responded that he hasn't 'checked'.

Sung Il-jong praises BTS

Talking about BTS, he called them 'Korea’s treasure' who are 'leading the cultural movement in its highest form'. He added that the 'highlight of the event is the K-Pop concert'. He further said that he asked BTS to perform because he 'felt it would help make a beautiful memory of Korea for the participants and gift them with an unforgettable gift'.

BTS members

Currently, Jin and J-Hope are serving in the military, and Suga has begun enlistment. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also join the military in the coming months. As per the report, the event has been facing several issues such as poor preparation and allegations of politicians misusing funds for themselves.

Sung Il-jong faced criticism

On Tuesday, Sung Il-jong faced backlash from BTS ARMY when during a meeting, he asked the Ministry Of Defense to have Jin and J-Hope perform at the Jamboree. Reacting to it, a BTS fan posted on Twitter, “Please tell me that the rumours stating that (the government) is asking BTS to perform at the K-Pop concert after a disastrous Jamboree event is false.”

A tweet read, "Politicians are talking nonsense about needing BTS to change Jamboree participants’ opinion of Korea." A person wrote, "For 6 years, politicians used the event fund to party, and now that the event is ruined, they are like ‘Ta-Da! BTS!’ LOL." "They make it seem like the government raised BTS, LOL. Do they owe you anything?" asked another person.

