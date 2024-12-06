Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous: Netflix docu-film on ‘legend who changed face of Indian music’ to release on this date

After The Roshans, Netflix has announced another documentary film on 'legend who changed the face of music industry' Honey Singh. The docu-film titled Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous, produced by the Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment, under the direction of Mozez Singh, will delve into the life of the singer and rapper and unveil his rapid rise to fame and the challenges he faced to make his comeback. Honey Singh's still from Netflix docu-series.(Instagram)

Honey Singh's docu-film to release on this date

The OTT platform took to Instagram and shared a poster of the singer and rapper standing confidently in front of the microphone. The caption of the post read, "The name you know, the story you don’t. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever. Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on 20 December, only on Netflix."

Fans react to Honey Singh's docu-film announcement

The announcement excited Honey Singh fans. One of the users wrote, "Finally it's coming." Another user commented, "This is going to be huge." Another comment read, “1st time I will take subscription of Netflix only for Honey paji.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh. It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. After the success of The Elephant Whisperers, we’re proud to present a documentary that captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of this true desi kalakar—a journey we believe fans and critics alike will find deeply fascinating. We're thrilled to collaborate with Director Mozez Singh and Netflix again to bring this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide."

Director Mozez Singh added, “Capturing Honey Singh’s journey has been an incredible experience. He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. I feel honoured and privileged to be bringing a documentary alongside the Oscar-winning Sikhya and to have been given full access to Honey Singh’s world. I’m so thankful that he trusted me with his life story. We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back. But most of all we have spoken about the price of Fame. This docu feature highlights his evolution, his lasting impact on popular culture, and a lot of stories that no one has ever heard before. We’re thrilled for you to meet the legend, the man who is responsible for creating a revolution in the Indian rap and hip-hop scene, a man entirely unique in his making.”