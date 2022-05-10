Home / Entertainment / Music / You can collab only if your numbers match: Nucleya
music

You can collab only if your numbers match: Nucleya

The Music producer-DJ wants to work with anyone and everyone, but says everything is heavily governed by music labels and giant companies in the music industry
Nucleya performed in Delhi after a gap of more than a year (Photo: Chetan Morajkar)
Nucleya performed in Delhi after a gap of more than a year (Photo: Chetan Morajkar)
Published on May 10, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDigvijay Singh

Music producer-DJ Nucleya recently performed in the Capital and had the audience grooving to his slick beats. Ecstatic about doing live gigs again, he says, “I’ve missed it! I’m really happy we are back, meeting new people, being able to play new music... I am not doing shows every week, but it’s good to be back on the road.”

Scroll through his discography and you will see many collaborative projects, as he finds it a “great way to learn more about music and creativity”. However, the Let’s Nacho (Kapoor & Sons; 2016) music maker adds that the “number-driven” mindset of the industry is often a hindrance. “In the music industry, everything is heavily governed by music labels. You can only collab with any artiste if your numbers match... I want to work with people who are creatively in the same space as me, big artistes or small,” says Nucleya, whose real name is Udyan Sagar.

He also tells us that last year, he couldn’t finish his track with singer Arijit Singh: “What I envisioned for the song never happened, so I chucked it. It’s not because of Arijit. He turns everything into gold. I want to be 110% proud of the work I put out. I didn’t feel it with that song... Maybe I’ll finish it and put it in the album this year.”

Continuing with electronic and bass, he is staying true to his unique musical lexicon. Ask him about it and the 42-year-old says, “I am always looking out for something unique. If I have to make electronic music, how can I make it different? Recently, someone close to me also asked me this: what is the need to make things different? I didn’t have any answer for him; I still don’t.”

Author tweets @digvijayitis

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out