Zayn Malik cancels all US dates of Konnakol tour, says he has been ‘at home recovering’ after hospitalisation

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” the 33-year-old singer said in the story. “I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z”

He wrote in an Instagram story: “To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has cancelled US shows after recent hospitalisation for an unspecified illness. The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share the update with fans. However, dates for the UK and Mexico leg are still on sale.

This update comes two weeks after Zayn Malik was admitted to a hospital on the day of his album release last month. The reason was not disclosed; however, family members have shared that they are grateful for the constant support and love.

About his health Last month, Zayn took to Instagram to reveal that he had been unexpectedly hospitalised. Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, the singer wrote, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week.”

He added, “I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love.” The picture had him lying in a hospital bed, connected to medical equipment, including a blood pressure cuff and what appeared to be an ECG monitor.

Zayn had announced a 31-date Konnakol Tour earlier this year in February. Zayn was set to begin his US tour with a stop in Philadelphia on July 19, followed by stops including Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.