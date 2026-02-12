Zayn Malik reveals he was never really in love with Gigi Hadid, claims it could have just been ‘lust’
In a new interview former One Direction member Zayn Malik has revealed unexpected details about his relationship with model Gigi Hadid. Take a look
Singer Zayn Malik has opened up about his complicated relationship with model Gigi Hadid, admitting he was unfaithful during their time together and that his feelings for her might not have been love after all.
Zayn and Gigi were one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of their generation. The two began dating in 2015, breaking up and reconciling several times before welcoming their daughter, Khai, in 2020. Their relationship ended shortly after, but Zayn has now shared rare insights into what really went wrong.
‘I spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have…’
In a candid conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the former One Direction star reflected on his mistakes. “You tend to get in trouble in relationships because I was young and did certain things, spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have been, as most people do,” he said. “You live and learn from it. But this way, there’s no guilt. I can just be free and speak to whoever I want,” he said.
Zayn also added that being single felt freeing and that he’s comfortable spending time alone. “I don’t find being alone scary. I’m cool with myself,” he said.
‘Maybe it wasn’t love…’
When asked if he still stood by his 2024 confession on The Zach Sang Show — where he claimed he’d never been in love — Zayn said his views on love have changed with age. “…my understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I’ve realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust,” he shared.
However, he made it clear that he holds no resentment toward Gigi. “I will always love G because she’s the reason my child is on this earth. And I have the utmost respect for her… But I don’t know if I was ever in love with her,” he said.
The rare interview marks one of Zayn Malik’s most personal revelations yet. Known for keeping his private life away from the spotlight, the singer’s admission sheds new light on one of Hollywood’s most public love stories, one that, by his own account, might never have been love at all.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More