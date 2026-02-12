Zayn Malik reveals he was never really in love with Gigi Hadid, claims it could have just been ‘lust’

Zayn and Gigi were one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of their generation. The two began dating in 2015, breaking up and reconciling several times before welcoming their daughter, Khai, in 2020. Their relationship ended shortly after, but Zayn has now shared rare insights into what really went wrong.

Singer Zayn Malik has opened up about his complicated relationship with model Gigi Hadid, admitting he was unfaithful during their time together and that his feelings for her might not have been love after all.

‘I spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have…’ In a candid conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the former One Direction star reflected on his mistakes. “You tend to get in trouble in relationships because I was young and did certain things, spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have been, as most people do,” he said. “You live and learn from it. But this way, there’s no guilt. I can just be free and speak to whoever I want,” he said.

Zayn also added that being single felt freeing and that he’s comfortable spending time alone. “I don’t find being alone scary. I’m cool with myself,” he said.