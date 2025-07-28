Zerobaseone's Zhang Hao chased by ‘sasaeng’ fans in wild video. Watch

In a shocking incident, a member of the popular South Korean boy band ZEROBASEONE was chased by a large crowd at a restaurant in China, Koreaboo reported. The now-viral video of the incident shared (by @sunghaobin) on X allegedly shows Zhang Hao being followed by “sasaeng” fans. ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao(Instagram/zhanghao_always)

Zhang Hao allegedly chased by fans in viral video

The clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, appears to be the surveillance footage of a China-based restaurant.

In the video, a person can be seen moving through a crowded food court. He is followed by a large number of people, as those dining at the facility look surprised. A post on the Instiz forum claimed that Zhang Hao was having a meal at the restaurant, but was forced to cut short his visit after several of his fans noticed him and started approaching the ZEROBASEONE star.

Calling the incident “insane,” the person wrote, “He (Zhang Hao) was eating when sasaengs started gathering around, so he had to stop mid-meal and run away. (The guy running at the front is him.)”

On social media platform X, multiple users shared the viral footage and slammed the people for “shamelessly chasing, filming, and invading” the South Korean star's personal space.

The user noted that such behavior “needs to stop,” while “better security” should be provided for Zhang Hao's safety. “He was also being squished like a hamburger when he got off his car and entered his hotel. What’s wrong with these people,” another one added. A third person sought legal action against the stalkers.

Note- HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Besides Zhang Hao, the boy band also features Kim Ji-woong, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin. The band is currently gearing up to release its maiden full album, Never Say Never, on September 1.

In the United States, a physical release is expected to follow on September 5, Fox40 reported. Earlier this year, they came out with their fifth mini album, Blue Paradise. Never Say Never is already available for pre-order across the US, including at retailers like Target, KPOP Nara, and Amazon.

