‘Zubeen Garg was one of the biggest stars jo India mein paeda huye’, says Vishal Dadlani; Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute

Musician Vishal Dadlani and singer Shreya Ghoshal will pay tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg on an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 16. Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television shared a video in which Vishal Dadlani and Shreya spoke to an inspiring contestant from Assam for the upcoming season. Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani will pay musical tribute to Zubeen Garg, who died last month.

As the person introduced himself, Vishal said, "Amazing. One of the most musical places." Talking about Zubeen Garg, Vishal said, "He is one of the biggest stars jo India mein kabhi paeda huye. As an Assamese, Zubeen ko kho dena isn't a small thing (He is one of the biggest stars who was ever born in India. As an Assamese, losing Zubeen isn't a small matter). But Zubeen was one of the greatest of all time."

Next, Shreya, along with the contestant, sang Zubeen's famous Assamese song Mayabini. She joined Vishal in singing Zubeen's hit song Jaane Kya from the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The clip ended with Vishal saying, "Zubeen forever." The caption read, "Watch Indian Idol, from October 18, Sat-Sun 8 pm."

About Zubeen's death, case

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19 in a scuba diving accident, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight.

A 10-member SIT is probing the case of his death. So far, the SIT has arrested six people related to the case. They include--Zubeen's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, main event organiser Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.

About Indian Idol 16

Meanwhile, singing competition reality show Indian Idol is set to return for its 16th season with the new theme Yaadon Ki Playlist. It will have its debut on October 18, Sony Entertainment Television. Indian Idol will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV.

Apart from Vishal and Shreya Ghoshal, rapper Badshah will be the judge of the show. The show first began airing on Sony Entertainment Television in 2004 and has produced multiple seasons since then.