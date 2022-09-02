National Cinema Day: Multiplex association announces movies tickets at flat 75 on Sept 16

In a first, to celebrate the National Cinema Day, movie tickets will cost just ₹75 (at certain theatres) on September 16 as the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) offers a special price to celebrate National Cinema Day. The MAI also said ₹75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022

National Cinema Day will be observed at 4,000 movie theatres across India, including major chains like PVR and Cinepolis.

The one-day discount - movie theatre owners and operators hope - will persuade more people to return to theatres struggling to compete with the convenience offered by streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The MAI said the Indian film industry had seen a sharp (and pleasing post-pandemic recovery) and that cinema operators were impressed with first quarter collections so far this year. Much of this has been attributed to domestic hits such as KFG: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The association also said theatres participating in the ' ₹75 ticket' scheme will provide details on their respective social media handles. Customers should note, though, that while the tickets themselves will cost only ₹75, booking apps may levy additional charges.

Meanwhile, a similar discount is on offer in the United States too, where movie tickets will cost just $3 - a sharp decline from the average $9 cost.

