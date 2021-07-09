Navarasa teaser: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy explore different emotions in Netflix’s anthology. Watch

Netflix on Friday unveiled the teaser of their upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa – which features nine stories from nine filmmakers. The teaser gives a glimpse of the nine emotions the stories will explore.

The Navarasa anthology of short films was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan (co-founder, Qube Cinema) as an initiative to raise funds to support those in the cinema industry who were acutely affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The teaser is a series of shots of the actors emoting each of the rasas. It introduces all the actors of the anthology.

Nine filmmakers who will are part of this project include Priyadarshan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad and Arvind Swami.

Navarasa marks the reunion of Suriya and filmmaker Gautham Menon after a decade for a short titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru.

While Bejoy Nambiar directed short is titled Ethiri, and it stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead; Yogi Babu stars in the lead of Summer of 92, a short directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. It is apparently based on a true story.

Karthick Naren’s short, a sci-fi drama, is titled Project Agni. It stars Arvind Swami and Prasanna in the lead roles. Atharvaa Murali stars in the short titled Thunintha Pin, which has been directed by Sarjun.

Arvind Swami makes his directorial debut with a short titled Rowthiram, which stars Rythvika in the role of a cop in the lead. In Rathindran Prasad directorial Inmai, Siddharth and Parvathy join hands for the first time.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Peace is reportedly based on LTTE, and it stars Bobby Simhaa and Gautham Menon in key roles. Vasanth directed Payasam stars Delhi Ganesh and Rohini as the lead characters.

