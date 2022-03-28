Neetu Kapoor dances to Sawan Mein Lag Gai Aag at wedding sangeet, fans say 'you rocked it'. Watch

Neetu Kapoor recently attended a wedding of a near and dear one. The actor performed at the sangeet and shared a video of her dance performance on Instagram. The clip showed her dancing enthusiastically on stage along with other guests. She was in a black top and pants paired with a floor-length shimmery jacket as she danced to Mika and Payal Dev's Sawan Mein Lag Gai Aag. Also read: Neetu Kapoor dances with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra, fans love her vibe and energy. Watch

Neetu shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Beautiful fun wedding.” A fan reacted to the video, “Waaahhhh this made my morning...so lovely to see you dance and groove mam.” Another comment, “Aww so much fun.” One more commented, “Wow… you rocked it!!!” One more comment read, “You are the best. So graceful.”

Earlier this month, Neetu surprised her fans by sharing a video of her dancing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She shared it on Instagram with the hashtag ‘vibes'.

Neetu will soon be seen in her comeback film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan. The film marks her return to the screen after nine years. She was last seen in the 2013 film Besharam, along with husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

As she began shooting for the film in November 2020, she penned a note on Instagram. It read, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.”

On wrapping up the film shoot a year later, Neetu wrote in November 2021, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special.”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON