Netflix Releases New One Piece live action behind the scenes clip ahead of premiere

Netflix recently released a preview of the highly anticipated One Piece Live-Action series. The preview gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the show. The series is based on the popular manga and anime series of the same name. It tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they search for the treasure known as One Piece. The series is set to premiere soon and fans are excited to see how the characters and story are brought to life. One Piece live action: Netflix shares new behind the scenes footage (Image via Netflix)

Behind-the-Scenes of One Piece Live-Action Series

The behind-the-scenes clip shows us how the One Piece Live-Action series was made. We see the actors rehearsing their lines and doing stunts. We also see the set designers creating the different locations from the manga, like the Baratie Bar and Arlong's map room.

The clip interviews the cast, including Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenkyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji). It also interviews the showrunners, Steven Maeda, Matt Owens, and Franz Spilhaus.

The clip is about 4 minutes long and gives us a glimpse into the hard work that went into making the One Piece Live-Action series.

Find Out When and Where to Watch One Piece Live-Action!

The One Piece Live-Action series will start streaming on Netflix on August 31, 2023. It will have 8 episodes that cover the East Blue Saga from the popular anime and manga series.

The series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they go on a thrilling journey through different exciting adventures.

The premiere is highly anticipated by fans, so mark your calendars and get ready to embark on an extraordinary adventure!

