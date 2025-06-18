No Salaar and Kalki sequels for now: The Raja Saab actor Prabhas prioritizes standalone projects

Telugu superstar Prabhas is all over the news following the release of the the teaser of his much-awaited film ‘The Raja Saab’, which has impressed one and all. This is Prabhas' maiden attempt at a horror comedy, and the actor was said to have been nervous about how audience would react to the genre and his role. But the response has relieved Prabhas, and he can now concentrate on his other films. Prabhas, (left) in Kalki and (right) in Salaar

Prabhas has multiple projects in the pipeline, and everyone is eager to know when the sequels to his films Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD will go on floors. Well, there’s some bad news for his fans as the actor has put the sequels on hold for now. A source close to the team has revealed that Prabhas wants to wrap up his standalone projects first and then take time to complete the sequels to Salaar and Kalki.

Prabhas allocates bulk dates for Sandeep Vanga's Spirit

Prabhas still needs to shoot two special songs for The Raja Saab, which he will film soon. After that, he will move on to his next film, Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Only about 50% of the period drama has been completed till date, with the rest likely to be wrapped up shortly. Once he is done with these two films, Prabhas will move on to do Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, for which he has allotted bulk dates and will shoot non-stop until mid-2026.

Taking all this into consideration, Prabhas does not want to rush the sequels and prefers to give them ample time. That’s why he has sidelined them for now. Also, Salaar director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Jr NTR’s next, and Nag Ashwin needs considerable time for the pre-production of the Kalki sequel. All this gives Prabhas the space to finish his pending films first.

Prbhas is one of the biggest stars in the country, and a lot of money is riding on him. There is also pressure on him to complete his shoots on time. However, since Prabhas injured himself on the set of Fauji, the shooting schedules have been disrupted. That is one of the main reasons he has decided to focus on wrapping up his pending projects before moving on to the sequels.